Friday Night Football Scores
October 22, 2022
Here are football scores from around the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
- Northview 43, Marianna 14
- Gulf Breeze 49, Tate 21 [Story, photos...]
- Pine Forest 36, Escambia 3
- Pensacola High 38, Lighthouse Christian 6
- Choctaw 44, Washington 7
- Pensacola Catholic 49, Munroe 33
- Crestview 49, Milton 28
- Navarre 23, Pace 21
- Baker 52, Freeport 35
- Graceville at Jay (Thursday, canceled)
- Bye: West Florida
ALABAMA
- Escambia Academy 40, South Choctaw Academy 14
- Orange Beach 55, Escambia County (Atmore) 19
- Flomaton 46, Monroe County 14
- T.R. Miller 35, St. Michael Catholic 6
- Excel 27, W.S. Neal 14
Pictured: Gulf Breeze defeated Tate Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
