Friday Night Football Scores

October 22, 2022

Here are football scores from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

  • Northview 43, Marianna 14
  • Gulf Breeze 49,  Tate 21 [Story, photos...]
  • Pine Forest 36, Escambia 3
  • Pensacola High 38, Lighthouse Christian 6
  • Choctaw 44, Washington 7
  • Pensacola Catholic 49,  Munroe 33
  • Crestview 49, Milton 28
  • Navarre 23, Pace 21
  • Baker 52, Freeport 35
  • Graceville at Jay (Thursday, canceled)
  • Bye: West Florida

ALABAMA

  • Escambia Academy 40, South Choctaw Academy 14
  • Orange Beach 55, Escambia County (Atmore) 19
  • Flomaton 46, Monroe County 14
  • T.R. Miller 35, St. Michael Catholic 6
  • Excel 27, W.S. Neal 14

Pictured: Gulf Breeze defeated Tate Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

