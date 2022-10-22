Friday Night Football Scores

Here are football scores from around the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Northview 43, Marianna 14

Gulf Breeze 49, Tate 21

Pine Forest 36, Escambia 3

Pensacola High 38, Lighthouse Christian 6

Choctaw 44, Washington 7

Pensacola Catholic 49, Munroe 33

Crestview 49, Milton 28

Navarre 23, Pace 21

Baker 52, Freeport 35

Graceville at Jay (Thursday, canceled)

Bye: West Florida

ALABAMA

Escambia Academy 40, South Choctaw Academy 14

Orange Beach 55, Escambia County (Atmore) 19

Flomaton 46, Monroe County 14

T.R. Miller 35, St. Michael Catholic 6

Excel 27, W.S. Neal 14

Pictured: Gulf Breeze defeated Tate Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.