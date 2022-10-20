Free Rent In Century Building Ends For Startup Transportation Company. Now It’s $1 A Month.

A six month rent-free ride for a startup transportation company in a building owned by the Town of Century comes to an end Thursday as their rent increases to $1 a month.

In late April, the council approved a zero dollar, three month lease for space in the Century Business Center with Metro Rapid Transport and their for-profit non-emergency medical and other transportation service business. That lease was set to expire July 20.

Then in July, the council extended the agreement by three months to October 20. At that time, the council said they would renew the lease before it ended and consider future options. Metro Rapid officials requested the additional three months as they continued to work toward a positive cash flow.

This week, Metro Rapid officials told the council that they are continuing to work on building their business while serving the town. But, they said there have delays and difficulties in receiving payment from Medicaid and Medicare for services already rendered.

Expressing a desire to help the local business succeed while noting the town has no other paying tenants in their Pond Street complex, the council opted to extend the Metro Rapid lease for three months at $1 a month. They will revisit a fair rent before the end of the term.

During their use of the town’s building, Metro Rapid is responsible for utility costs. Under the lease, Metro Rapid accepted the premises “as is” with the town having no responsibility for any repairs or alterations.

Metro Rapid also has non-exclusive right to use the paved parking surfaces and driveway. The lease also allows the company to use a portion of the property to the east of the Century Business Center as a bus parking area, but the buses and other vehicles are not allowed at the Century Business Center at any time. Their use is limited to overnight and temporary parking of less than 12 hours. They are not allowed to make any repairs or service the vehicles on the property.