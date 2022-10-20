Escambia Man Charged With Bank Robbery

An Escambia County man has been arrested for the robbery of a Pensacola bank on Tuesday.

Dwayne Carlton McDonald, 48, was charged with first degree felony robbery with a firearm and use of a firearm during a felony.

Investigators said McDonald was the man that walked into the Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road near Davis Highway on Tuesday wearing a black ski mask, red jacket and a pair of sunglasses. He walked to the counter, said “this is urgent”, placed a gun on the counter, and demanded cash, according to an arrest report. The cash was placed in a white trash bag with a red drawstring.

He then allegedly walked to a maroon van parked nearby and fled.

Witnesses said McDonald is a regular customer at the bank, and they recognized both his “northern” accent and the Town Country van.

Wednesday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on McDonald as he was leaving his residence and found a white plastic trash trash bag with red drawstring, and he appeared to be wearing the same shoes as the bank robbery suspect.

Based upon information obtained during an interview with McDonald, deputies located a white trash bag in a dumpster at a liquor store in the 7400 block of Pine Forest Road. The bag contained the red jacket, black mask, gray t-shirt and black pants seen in the bank’s surveillance video.

Investigators later found the gun used in the robbery and recovered cash, an arrest report states.

McDonald remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $75,000.