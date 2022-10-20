Escambia Man Charged With Bank Robbery

October 20, 2022

An Escambia County man has been arrested for the robbery of a Pensacola bank on Tuesday.

Dwayne Carlton McDonald, 48, was charged with first degree felony robbery with a firearm and use of a firearm during a felony.

Investigators said McDonald was the man that walked into the Hancock Whitney Bank on Creighton Road near Davis Highway on Tuesday wearing a black ski mask, red jacket and a pair of sunglasses. He walked to the counter, said “this is urgent”, placed a gun on the counter, and demanded cash, according to an arrest report. The cash was placed in a white trash bag with a red drawstring.

He then allegedly walked to a maroon van parked nearby and fled.

Witnesses said McDonald is a regular customer at the bank, and they recognized both his “northern” accent and the Town Country van.

Wednesday, deputies conducted a traffic stop on McDonald as he was leaving his residence and found a white plastic trash trash bag with red drawstring, and he appeared to be wearing the same shoes as the bank robbery suspect.

Based upon information obtained during an interview with McDonald, deputies located a white trash bag in a dumpster at a liquor store in the 7400 block of Pine Forest Road. The bag contained the red jacket, black mask, gray t-shirt and black pants seen in the bank’s surveillance video.

Investigators later found the gun used in the robbery and recovered cash, an arrest report states.

McDonald remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $75,000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 