Update: ECSO Locates Missing, Endangered Woman

UPDATE: Amanda Dees Harper has been safely located per the ECSO.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing and endangered woman last seen midday Friday.

Amanda Dees Harper, 42, was last seen in the 6600 block of Pensacola Boulevard wearing a red shirt, blue skirt and blue shoes. She is described as being 5-feet, 4-inches tall, 140 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

ECSO said she might be driving a white Honda Pilot with Florida tag #Z86JIE.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.