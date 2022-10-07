District 5 Cottage Hill Neighborhood Cleanup Collects Nearly 30 Tons of Debris

Escambia County collected and disposed of nearly 30 tons of debris and waste during the District 5 Cottage Hill Neighborhood Cleanup recently. The event allowed residents to leave items at the curb to be disposed of free of charge by the county and partnering agencies.

The cleanup resulted in the collection of 29.7 tons of debris, 1,540 pounds of household hazardous waste, and 91 tires and 55 gallons of paint.

The county’s neighborhood cleanup program is hosted by the Escambia County Community Redevelopment Agency’s Safe Neighborhood Program. Local partners include Escambia County Waste Services, Environmental Code Enforcement, Public Works, Animal Services and Road Prison, along with the City of Pensacola Sanitation Department.

A neighborhood cleanup will be held Wednesday, October 26 in the Cantonment and Farm Hill areas.