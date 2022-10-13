Century Man Charged After Running Into Traffic, Hitting Deputy In The Head

A Century man is accused of struggling against deputies, hitting one of the in the head, after he walked into traffic.

Arthur Walker, Jr., 51 was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence, both felonies.

The incident began when the Century Food Mart reported a retail theft and a responding deputy recognized Walker due to past encounters. The store did not wish to file charges, but did want him told not to return.

A deputy located Walker at North Century Boulevard and East Highway 4, wearing the same clothing as in the video. According to an arrest report, Walker was acting erratically and appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance as he was yelling at traffic and making a motion with his hips.

Walker ignored the deputy and walked into traffic on Century Boulevard, ignoring commands to leave the roadway. A deputy activated his emergency lights as Walker walked or ran in the middle of a lane toward oncoming traffic, the report states. When deputies attempted to take him into custody, he took a fighting stance, resisted and punched a deputy on the side of his face, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. He also grabbed the deputy’s duty belt, firearm and taser, at which time he was taken to the ground. He continued to resist.

After being placed into handcuffs, Walker became unresponsive but was still breathing. Escambia County EMS responded and transported him to a local hospital.

Walker had a heavy smell of alcohol and had four knives on his person, deputies said.

He remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $10,000.