Inmate Tried To Escape From Police Custody Through Hospital Ceiling

A domestic violence suspect is facing additional charges after police said he tried to escape from custody through a hospital ceiling.

Savon Hurst, 27, of Monroeville, was charged with domestic violence and theft by Atmore police.

This week, he complained of headaches and stomach issues, and he was transported by ambulance from the Atmore City Jail to Atmore Community Hospital.

While at the hospital, he requested to use the bathroom. An Atmore Police officer escorted him to the restroom and waited outside the door.

“After Hurst was in the restroom for several minutes the officers heard items striking the floor in the restroom. The officer entered the bathroom and found that Hurst had removed the ceiling tiles and was attempting to escape through the ceiling,” said Atmore Police Sgt. Darrell McMann.”Hurst was quickly taken into custody.”

Hurst is now facing new charges of escape third degree and criminal mischief second degree. He is now being held in the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center in Brewton without bond.