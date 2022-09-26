Upper 80s Today, Low Tonight In The Upper 50s

For the latest on the tropics and Ian, click here.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Tropical storm conditions possible. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 80.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 83.