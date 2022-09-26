Upper 80s Today, Low Tonight In The Upper 50s
September 26, 2022
For the latest on the tropics and Ian, click here.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light northwest wind becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82. North wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. North wind around 10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 35 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday: Tropical storm conditions possible. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.
Friday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.
Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 80.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 83.
