Tate AJROTC Marks 9/11 Anniversary

The Tate High School Army JROTC marked the anniversary of the September 11 attacks during Friday night’s football game at Pete Gindl Stadium.

Cadets kept watch over a “Remember 9/11″ memorial wreath for the duration of the game, despite heavy rainfall.

For more photos, click or tap here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.