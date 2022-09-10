Northview Beats Tate In ‘Summerford Bowl’ (With Photo Gallery)

Officially, it was the FFA Ag Bowl with a cowbell as the big trophy Friday night. But it was also unofficially the “Summerford Brother Bowl” as the Northview Chiefs beat the Tate Aggies 34-25 at Tate.

The game featured younger brother Wes Summerford as the three-year head coach of the Northview Chiefs, a 1R team from the smallest public school in Escambia County, and Rhett Summerford as the first-year head coach of the Tate Aggies from the largest school in the area.

For an action photo gallery click here. (Cheerleaders, fans, band and more coming by Monday.)

Wes Summerford said he received a text with a photo a few hours before the game that took him back to 2008. It was the first year ever coaching for Wes, right there with his four-year older brother Rhett on the field at Tate High School. “It was a lot of reminiscing and thinking about the things we’ve done together. Even tonight, even though we are on opposite sidelines…I think we both got it after tonight, so a little competition.”

“It’s a special thing for our family,” Rhett Summerford said. “I’m sure dad’s had a good night; you know both sons…”

Rhett paused, brother Wes to his side. His voice broke with emotion. “I love this guy. We’re close.”



Friday night, it rained. It poured. And then it rained some more.

The field was a wet, sloshy mess. And that might have been a little advantage for the Chiefs, Wet Summerford said. For the past three weeks, they’ve been practicing on a wet, sloshy, slippery, muddy field at Northview in Bratt.

“It was a great game. It was what you want in a football game, rain’s coming down” Rhett said.”We are just trying to get better at the ball.”

“I knew it was going to be a war,” Wes said. “I would expect nothing less. Tate did a great job of preparing for us. I’ve got all the respect in the world for their coaching staff and what they do. Those guys are going to be good. They are getting there.”

“Big win for our guys. I challenged them all week, playing a 7A team, it’s a big win for our program. It may be the biggest win we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Wes said.

Northview’s Jamarkus Jefferson had five touchdowns for the Chiefs. His first touchdown followed a 24-yard run from quarterback Kaden Odom down to the 1-yard line.

“Nothing ever surprises me with that guy,” Wes Summerford said of Jefferson. “Every coach that has coached against him will tell you the same thing…that he is our ‘Mr. Do It All’. He does a great job. He battles his butt off, and he’s a winner at the end of the night.”

“It’s not just Jamarkus though. Their quarterback is phenomenal,” Rhett Summerford said, adding that Northview QB Kaden Odom is who he would name as player of the game. “The quarterback kept us off balance in order for Jamarkus to get the run. It was Jamarkus, Jamarkus, and then you think you’ve got Jamarkus tired, and all the sudden they go quarterback the other way. That was like a dagger everytime it happened.”

Tate scored when quarterback Taite Davis found senior Carmelo Campbell for a 51-yard touchdown. Davis also hit Diego Dukes, and he was in for another TD from 12-yards out. Andre Colston had touchdowns of 10 and 53 yards to round out the Aggie scoring.

The Tate Aggies (1-2) will host Navarre (2-1) next Friday. It’s homecoming next week for the Northview Chiefs (3-0) as they take on Elberta (0-3) in Bratt.

And a footnote. As Friday night’s winner, Wes is expecting to see Rhett wash the dishes after this week’s Summerford Sunday dinner.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.