Sneak Peek: New Bellview Library Ribbon Cutting Set

A ribbon cutting will be held Friday for the new Belleview Library on Mobile Highway.

“The Bellview Library will be a fantastic amenity not only for the Bellview community, but for the west side of Pensacola as a whole,” said District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh

Construction on the library began in 2021 and was delayed by supply chain problems. The 12,500 square foot facility features a unique origami-inspired design with a capacity to hold 480 people.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Inside, the library consists of a large open space divided into areas for a lobby, story time events, library service programs, leisure reading and more. The open floor plan provides entrances to other support spaces including multiple study rooms, a computer room and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) room. The library plans to hold skill-building classes, daily hands-on activities and more.

“As the newest library in Escambia County in over a decade, the Bellview Library has a different layout and feel than our other library locations. The unique look of the building creates immediate inquiries as to what the building services as, thus increasing community awareness. It was designed with flexibility in mind, and we look forward to hosting events here in the coming years.”

The library was funded by Local Open Sales Tax and library MSTU funds. It will be open Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. It is located at 6425 Mobile Highway, at the corner of Mobile Highway and Belleview Avenue (across from The Farm produce market).

The public ribbon cutting will take place at 11 a.m. Friday.

Pictured: A look at the new Bellview Library on Sunday, September 11 — five days before a scheduled ribbon cutting. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.