Sarah Millie Coker Purvis

Sarah Millie Coker Purvis, age 96, of Atmore, AL passed away on August 31, 2022 at herresidence. She was born on August 13, 1926 in Escambia County, AL to W.E. and Jessie Maude Keller Coker. Sarah was a retired seamstress with Vanity Fair. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Atmore. She enjoyed bowling, quilting and yardwork. She was an avid Atlanta Braves and Alabama Crimson Tide Football fan… ROLL T I D E ROLL!

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Curtis E. Purvis; her daughter, Sarah Elizabeth Alday and her siblings: George Coker, Billy Coker, Elbert Coker, Bobbie Stallworth, Peggy Moye and Evelyn Thurman.

She is survived by her brother, Jimmy (Suzie) Coker of Atmore, AL; her sister, Faye (Mike) Morris of Molino, FL; her grandchildren: Amanda (B.J.) Finch and Natalie (Kenny) Horton and four great grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Oak Hill Cemetery in Atmore, AL. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Friday, September 9, 2022 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Johnson-Quimby Funeral Home in Atmore, AL.

Everyone is welcome to Celebrate the Life of Sarah Millie Purvis at her home immediately following the graveside service.