Salzman Teams With Faith Based Organizations To Create ‘Foster With Faith”

Rep. Michelle Salzman has teamed up with local faith based organizations to create “Foster with Faith”, a steering committee focused on bringing together faith-based leaders to help provide clothing drives, cooking meals, yard work, rides to appointments and many other supportive roles to help relieve some of the stress on foster families.

Currently, the Department of Children and Families (DCF) works through faith-based organizations with Share Your Heart by giving referrals so the faith-based community can come together to better serve this underserved population. Salzman said by bringing various faith-based leaders to the table, the group will be able to create a plan to focus community effort to bring resources and monies together into one place that can be put to use in the most efficient and impactful way.

“Many in our community are underserved,” stated Pastor Bill Wright with Share Your Heart Ministries. “I believe that we have the appropriate partnering agencies to fill the great gap of social services.”

Faith-based leaders in the community are asked to contact Debbie Malsberger in Salzman’s office at (850) 941-6091for more information on how to become involved.