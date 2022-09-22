Salute To First Responders Honors Those That Serve

September 22, 2022

The third annual Salute to First Responders on Wednesday honored those that serve in Escambia County.

Those honored included:

  1. Ashley Baxley – Molino Forestry Station
  2. John Bartholomew – Pensacola Fire Department
  3. Stephen Boothe – Escambia County Fire Rescue
  4. Mark Carter – Escambia County Emergency Communications
  5. Houston Harvell – Escambia County EMS
  6. Brad Hattaway – Escambia County Emergency Management
  7. Alexander Johnson – Pensacola Beach Lifeguards
  8. Dianna McCreary – City of Pensacola Dispatchers
  9. Sean Patterson – Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
  10. OB Pettit – Escambia County Search and Rescue
  11. Keith Tourney – Pensacola Police Department

Additionally, retired Escambia County Fire Rescue captain Craig Ammons was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Ammons served the citizens of Escambia County for 36 years as a first responder before retiring from the county in December 2021.

Pictured: Four Escambia County honorees following the Salute to First Responders at the Pensacola Bay Center. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 