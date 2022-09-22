Salute To First Responders Honors Those That Serve
September 22, 2022
The third annual Salute to First Responders on Wednesday honored those that serve in Escambia County.
Those honored included:
- Ashley Baxley – Molino Forestry Station
- John Bartholomew – Pensacola Fire Department
- Stephen Boothe – Escambia County Fire Rescue
- Mark Carter – Escambia County Emergency Communications
- Houston Harvell – Escambia County EMS
- Brad Hattaway – Escambia County Emergency Management
- Alexander Johnson – Pensacola Beach Lifeguards
- Dianna McCreary – City of Pensacola Dispatchers
- Sean Patterson – Escambia County Sheriff’s Office
- OB Pettit – Escambia County Search and Rescue
- Keith Tourney – Pensacola Police Department
Additionally, retired Escambia County Fire Rescue captain Craig Ammons was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Ammons served the citizens of Escambia County for 36 years as a first responder before retiring from the county in December 2021.
Pictured: Four Escambia County honorees following the Salute to First Responders at the Pensacola Bay Center. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
