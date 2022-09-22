Salute To First Responders Honors Those That Serve

The third annual Salute to First Responders on Wednesday honored those that serve in Escambia County.

Those honored included:

Ashley Baxley – Molino Forestry Station John Bartholomew – Pensacola Fire Department Stephen Boothe – Escambia County Fire Rescue Mark Carter – Escambia County Emergency Communications Houston Harvell – Escambia County EMS Brad Hattaway – Escambia County Emergency Management Alexander Johnson – Pensacola Beach Lifeguards Dianna McCreary – City of Pensacola Dispatchers Sean Patterson – Escambia County Sheriff’s Office OB Pettit – Escambia County Search and Rescue Keith Tourney – Pensacola Police Department

Additionally, retired Escambia County Fire Rescue captain Craig Ammons was honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Ammons served the citizens of Escambia County for 36 years as a first responder before retiring from the county in December 2021.

Pictured: Four Escambia County honorees following the Salute to First Responders at the Pensacola Bay Center. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.