Escambia Fire Capt. Craig Ammons Retires After 41 Years Of Service

Escambia County Fire Rescue Capt. Stephen Craig Ammons has retired after 41 years of faithful and dedicated service as a first responder, with the last 36 years of his career with Escambia Fire Rescue.

Ammons began his career with Escambia County as a paramedic in 1985 and moved to the fire department in 2000 where he began as a firefighter and worked his way through the ranks to captain.

During his career with Escambia County, he has worked through emergencies that included hurricanes, tornadoes, ice storms, floods, the oil spill, the recent pandemic and more.

“We joined Craig and his family in celebration of a long and successful career in public safety today,” said ECFR Deputy Chief Paul Williams during a retirement ceremony last Friday. “We want thank all of our special guests, other agencies, and first responders who came out to celebrate with us and wish Craig well. ECFR and Escambia County were fortunate that Craig established roots here with our community, and we wish him and his family a bountiful and healthy retirement.”

During the retirement ceremony, Rep. Michelle Salzman presented a certification of recognition to Ammons. He was honored with a proclamation presented by Escambia County Commissioner Robert Bender, with Commissioner Steven Barry also in attendance.

“I’m honored today that everybody took the time to come by,” Ammons told those in attendance. “I wish everyone good luck, be safe, enjoy what you have and keep making progress to protect the citizens of Escambia County.”