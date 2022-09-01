Kitten That Was Inside Stolen Car Has Been Found; Suspect And Car Still Wanted

A kitten that was inside a car when it was stolen Sunday has been reunited with its owner.

The kitten named Hiefer was returned Wednesday night to Lianna Pugh of New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, at the Pensacola Hotel for Dogs and Cats rescue shelter. The kitten was reportedly dumped on the westside and rescued by a good Samaritan.

Police are still searching for the man that stole the car shortly after carjacking another vehicle.

Pugh left her vehicle running about 10:30 Sunday morning while she went inside to pick up food at The Leisure Club restaurant in the area of 12th Avenue and Office Woods Drive.

According to Pensacola Police, 33-year-old Leif Danenmann stole the vehicle. Hiefer, the kitten, was inside the 2005 Toyota Camry with Pennsylvania license plate number KHG1428.

About 25 minutes earlier, Danenmann carjacked a driver in the area of 1000 West Moreno Street, according to Pensacola Police. The victim was not injured, but the suspect took the victim’s vehicle and left the area. The carjacked vehicle was found near where the second vehicle and kitten were stolen.

Warrants have been issued for Danenmann’s arrest. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Pensacola Police or Crime Stoppers at (850) 436-9620.