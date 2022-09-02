One-Run Magic Runs Out In 3-2 Wahoos Loss To Lookouts

September 2, 2022

After tense one-run wins on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell to the Chattanooga Lookouts on Thursday night by a score of 3-2.

Michael Siani’s go-ahead home run in the eighth helped the Lookouts collect just their second win in nine games against the Blue Wahoos.

Pensacola’s Patrick Monteverde and Chattanooga’s Joe Boyle traded zeroes through the first three innings before the Blue Wahoos struck first in the fourth inning on a Davis Bradshaw RBI single. The lead wouldn’t last long, as Garrett Wolforth laced a two-run double in the fifth to put the Lookouts ahead 2-1.

Pensacola tied the game in the sixth with an RBI single from Cobie Fletcher-Vance, but left the bases loaded as reliever Connor Curlis worked out of the jam to preserve the tie.

Chandler Jozwiak struck out six of the seven batters he faced in relief for the Blue Wahoos, who threatened in the eighth but did not score against Ryan Nutof (W, 6-2). Nutof didn’t retire a batter, but singles from Will Banfield and Fletcher-Vance were erased on the basepaths as the Blue Wahoos squandered an opportunity to reclaim the lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Siani took Zack Leban (L, 0-3) deep for a solo home run, his second in as many ballgames. Pedro Garcia (S, 12) allowed a pair of two-out singles in the ninth to give Pensacola one last chance, but Paul McIntosh struck out looking to end the game.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Lookouts on Friday.

by Erik Bremer, Pensacola Blue Wahoos

