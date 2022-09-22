New Opioid Recovery Program Launch Announced In Escambia County

The launch of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) program was officially announced in Escambia County on Wednesday.

As of this week, Escambia County EMS had responded to 1,525 overdoses since January 1.

Escambia County is one of just seven counties in the state to be included in the first phase of the project that we first reported in August.

The CORE project is the first of its kind in the U.S. It is a comprehensive approach that expands every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.

The program launch announcement was made by Florida Department of Health-Escambia Administrator Marie Mott, alongside Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Secretary of the Florida Department of Children and Families Shevaun Harris, FDOH Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Kenneth Scheppke, Escambia County District 4 Commissioner Robert Bender. Escambia County EMS Chief David Torsell, and CEO of Community Health Northwest Florida Chandra Smiley.

