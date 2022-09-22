New Opioid Recovery Program Launch Announced In Escambia County

September 22, 2022

The launch of the Coordinated Opioid Recovery (CORE) program was officially announced in Escambia County on Wednesday.

As of this week, Escambia County EMS had responded to 1,525 overdoses since January 1.

Escambia County is one of just seven counties in the state to be included in the first phase of the project that we first reported in August.

The CORE project is the first of its kind in the U.S. It is a comprehensive approach that expands every aspect of overdose response and treats all primary and secondary impacts of substance use disorder.

The program launch announcement was made by Florida Department of Health-Escambia Administrator Marie Mott, alongside Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Secretary of the Florida Department of Children and Families Shevaun Harris, FDOH Deputy Secretary for Health Dr. Kenneth Scheppke, Escambia County District 4 Commissioner Robert Bender. Escambia County EMS Chief David Torsell, and CEO of Community Health Northwest Florida Chandra Smiley.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 