National Guard To Be Deployed To State Prisons, Including Santa Rosa But Not Century

September 13, 2022

The Florida National Guard is being deployed to several prisons across the state to provide relief and supplement staff vacancies.

In the local area, the Guard will be deployed to the Santa Rosa Correctional Institute, but not Century Correctional Institute, according to the Florida Department of Corrections.

Florida National Guard members will supplement security posts at select institutions, under the direction of the warden and facility command staff. Guardsman will undergo training from FDC’s staff development office to equip them with the knowledge necessary to work alongside Florida’s corrections professionals.

“We received historic pay increases for our correctional officers and have hired more correctional officers monthly than we have seen in years,” said Corrections Secretary Ricky Dixon. “With the temporary support of the Florida National Guard we will be able to recover and train the next generation of public safety professionals to perform our important mission.”

“I am personally seeing our agency turnaround. For the first time in years our institution is hiring more staff each month than we are losing, and this would not have been possible without the pay raises we received from the Governor and Legislature last session. I appreciate this added step being taken so we can train our new staff and safely operate our facilities,” said Warden Aaron Leavins, Santa Rosa CI.

