Molino Man Charged With Fleeing Traffic Stop At A High Rate Of Speed

September 1, 2022

A Molino man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop at a high rate of speed.

Edward Freeman, 62, was charged with fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer with lights and sirens activated, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy watched as Freement exited a parking lot and ran a red light at South Highway 29 and Kingsfield Road. As the deputy caught up with the GMC Envoy, Freeman slowed and drove in the adjacent lane to the deputy. He rolled his window down and yelled “what’s the problem officer?”, according to an arrest report.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop at Highway 29 and Woodbury Circle, but Freeman accelerated away at a high rate of speed. The deputy terminated the attempted traffic stop at Highway 29 and watched as the vehicle sped away northbound on Highway 29 near Quintette Road.

The deputy located the vehicle at Freeman’s residence on Richardson Road in Molino. As the deputy spoke to Freeman, he admitted to driving the vehicle and fleeing, the report states. Freeman became disoriented and began to lose his balance and was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS. He told the deputy that he takes multiple prescription medications for high blood pressure and seizures.

Freeman was later arrested on an outstanding warrant. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $26,000.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 