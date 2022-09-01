Molino Man Charged With Fleeing Traffic Stop At A High Rate Of Speed

A Molino man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing from a traffic stop at a high rate of speed.

Edward Freeman, 62, was charged with fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer with lights and sirens activated, and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license.

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputy watched as Freement exited a parking lot and ran a red light at South Highway 29 and Kingsfield Road. As the deputy caught up with the GMC Envoy, Freeman slowed and drove in the adjacent lane to the deputy. He rolled his window down and yelled “what’s the problem officer?”, according to an arrest report.

The deputy attempted a traffic stop at Highway 29 and Woodbury Circle, but Freeman accelerated away at a high rate of speed. The deputy terminated the attempted traffic stop at Highway 29 and watched as the vehicle sped away northbound on Highway 29 near Quintette Road.

The deputy located the vehicle at Freeman’s residence on Richardson Road in Molino. As the deputy spoke to Freeman, he admitted to driving the vehicle and fleeing, the report states. Freeman became disoriented and began to lose his balance and was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS. He told the deputy that he takes multiple prescription medications for high blood pressure and seizures.

Freeman was later arrested on an outstanding warrant. He remained in the Escambia County Jail Thursday morning with bond set at $26,000.