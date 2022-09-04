Irene Ruth James

Irene Ruth James, 78, of Cantonment, FL, died on August 30, 2022, from complications of colon cancer.

Irene was born September 15, 1943, in Potsdam, NY, to Shirley Perry Jopson but was adopted by Charles and Ruth Holden at age 3. Irene graduated from Bay County High School in Panama City, FL, in 1961 and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, from which she was honorably discharged in December 1962 upon her marriage to first husband, Paul Renaud. Irene and Paul had four daughters: Mary, Paula, Pamela, and Patricia.

Irene’s career included service in school lunch programs in Gulfport, MS, and in Pensacola, FL. She also worked for over 20 years for the United States Postal Service, retiring in 2006.

She is predeceased by brothers Donald Perry and Gary “Chet” Jopson; sister Lynne Lavasseur; daughters Mary Renaud and Pamela Coon; and grandson Jeremiah Coon. She is survived by her brother, George Jopson (Lisa); sisters-in-law Gloria Perry and Nadine Jopson; daughters Paula Parker (Michael) and Patricia Barlow; grandchildren Patrick Peatrowsky II, Stephanie Allaire, Michael Peatrowsky, Jason Renaud, Justin Coon, Timothy Adkison II, Emily Haber; 15 great-grandchildren, and numerous nephews and nieces.

She was an active member of Gonzalez United Methodist Church, and her closest friends were among the congregants. Irene took on projects and challenges with courage and creativity and was a role model of dependability, resilience, and love of country.

The family acknowledges Miguel Gutierrez-Diaz, DO, for over thirty years of primary care and Covenant Hospice for six days of amazing and compassionate end-of-life care. The family will have a private memorial service.