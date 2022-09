High School Football Score Recap

Here’s a recap of Thursday and Friday night football scores from across the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Northview 34, Tate 25 [Story, photos...]

Pace 42, West Florida 14

Jay 37, Franklin County 0

Washington 28, Milton 26- weather delayed until 7 pm Saturday

Escambia 12, Gulf Breeze 10

Navarre 37, Rickards 6

Pensacola Catholic 49, St. Stanislaus (Miss.) 27

Baker 21, Bozeman 20

Pensacola at Pine Forest (Saturday, 9 a.m.)

ALABAMA

St. Michael Catholic 42, Escambia County (Atmore) 13

T.R. Miller 32, Jackson 29

W.S. Neal 41, Monroe County 12 (Thursday)

Cottage Hill Christian 20, Flomaton 16 (Thursday)

Banks Academy 23, Escambia Academy 12 (Thursday)

Pictured: Northview beat Tate 34-25 Friday night. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.