Gov. Ivey Announces Flomaton To Receive $250,000 For Paving, Drainage Projects

September 30, 2022

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that Flomaton will receive $250,000 in state funding from increased gas taxes for a road project.

The Rebuild Alabama project will pay for resurfacing and drainage improvements on Hillview Drive, Titi Street, College Street and Alley 5 for a total of 8-tenths of a mile.

The Rebuild Alabama projects are funded by $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.

“Three years ago, I promised the people of Alabama that every single penny would go to road and bridge projects, and we are seeing that the proof is in the pudding,” Ivey said.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 