Gov. Ivey Announces Flomaton To Receive $250,000 For Paving, Drainage Projects

Gov. Kay Ivey has announced that Flomaton will receive $250,000 in state funding from increased gas taxes for a road project.

The Rebuild Alabama project will pay for resurfacing and drainage improvements on Hillview Drive, Titi Street, College Street and Alley 5 for a total of 8-tenths of a mile.

The Rebuild Alabama projects are funded by $10 million off the top of the state’s share of new gas tax revenue for local projects.

“Three years ago, I promised the people of Alabama that every single penny would go to road and bridge projects, and we are seeing that the proof is in the pudding,” Ivey said.