Friday Night High School Scoreboard

Here is the North Escambia area high school football scores from Thursday and Friday nights:

Thursday

Pensacola Catholic 26, Milton 14

Friday

Northview 35, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 0 [Photos, story...]

Jay 24, Freeport 15

West Florida 27, Washington 0

Escambia at Gulfport (Miss.)

Gulf Breeze 24, Crestview 21

Pine Forest 39, Navarre 9

Niceville 15, Vanguard 7

Pace 38, St. Martin (Miss.) 18

Baker 34, Destin 0

Saturday

Pensacola at Tate, 9 a.m.

ALABAMA

Clarke Prep 49, Escambia Academy 20

Hillcrest Evergreen 27, Flomaton 26 (OT)

Escambia County (Atmore) 55, Satsuma 15

T.R. Miller 70, Wilcox Central 0

Mobile Christian 34, W.S. Neal 0

Pictured: Northview defeated Lighthouse 37-0 Friday night in Gulf Breeze. Photo by Pamela Peterson for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.