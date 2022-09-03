Friday Night High School Scoreboard
September 3, 2022
Here is the North Escambia area high school football scores from Thursday and Friday nights:
Thursday
- Pensacola Catholic 26, Milton 14
Friday
- Northview 35, Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 0 [Photos, story...]
- Jay 24, Freeport 15
- West Florida 27, Washington 0
- Escambia at Gulfport (Miss.)
- Gulf Breeze 24, Crestview 21
- Pine Forest 39, Navarre 9
- Niceville 15, Vanguard 7
- Pace 38, St. Martin (Miss.) 18
- Baker 34, Destin 0
Saturday
- Pensacola at Tate, 9 a.m.
ALABAMA
- Clarke Prep 49, Escambia Academy 20
- Hillcrest Evergreen 27, Flomaton 26 (OT)
- Escambia County (Atmore) 55, Satsuma 15
- T.R. Miller 70, Wilcox Central 0
- Mobile Christian 34, W.S. Neal 0
Pictured: Northview defeated Lighthouse 37-0 Friday night in Gulf Breeze. Photo by Pamela Peterson for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
