Friday Night High School Scoreboard

September 3, 2022

Here is the North Escambia area high school football scores from Thursday and Friday nights:

Thursday

  • Pensacola Catholic 26,  Milton 14

Friday

  • Northview 35,  Lighthouse Private Christian Academy 0 [Photos, story...]
  • Jay 24, Freeport 15
  • West Florida 27, Washington 0
  • Escambia at Gulfport (Miss.)
  • Gulf Breeze 24, Crestview 21
  • Pine Forest 39, Navarre 9
  • Niceville 15, Vanguard 7
  • Pace 38, St. Martin (Miss.) 18
  • Baker 34, Destin 0

Saturday

  • Pensacola at Tate, 9 a.m.

ALABAMA

  • Clarke Prep 49, Escambia Academy 20
  • Hillcrest Evergreen 27, Flomaton 26 (OT)
  • Escambia County (Atmore) 55, Satsuma 15
  • T.R. Miller 70, Wilcox Central 0
  • Mobile Christian 34, W.S. Neal 0

Pictured: Northview defeated Lighthouse 37-0 Friday night in Gulf Breeze. Photo by Pamela Peterson for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

