Tate Tops PHS 35-26 In Hot Saturday Morning Game

The Tate Aggies defeated the Pensacola High Tigers 35-26 in a hot Saturday morning high school football game.

The game was rescheduled from PHS on Friday night to Pete Gindl Stadium in Cantonment Saturday over security concerns, including a possible shooting threat as identified by Pensacola Police and the Escambia County School District.

There was an obvious heavier than normal law enforcement presence at Saturday morning’s game from both the Pensacola Police Department and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, but there were no incidents. Officers mostly stood watch joining fans in shaded locations around the stadium, trying to avoid the hot Saturday morning sun.

