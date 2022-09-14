Florida Supreme Court Affirms Death Sentence For Prison Inmate Who Murdered Cellmate

September 14, 2022

The Florida Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and death sentence of an inmate at Blackwater River Correctional Facility murdering his cellmate.

Thomas Fletcher killed his cellmate, 33-year old Kenneth Jeff Davis, on September 22, 2018, by choking him from behind while inside their prison cell.Thomas Fletcher killed his cellmate, 33-year old Kenneth Jeff Davis, on September 22, 2018, by choking him from behind while inside their prison cell. Fletcher serving a life sentenced for a 1995 murder in Broward County at the time.

Fletcher confessed to killing Davis to a FDLE special agent and in letters he wrote to the trial court. Prosecutors said the murder was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel” and “committed in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification”.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 