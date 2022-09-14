Florida Supreme Court Affirms Death Sentence For Prison Inmate Who Murdered Cellmate

The Florida Supreme Court has upheld the conviction and death sentence of an inmate at Blackwater River Correctional Facility murdering his cellmate.

Thomas Fletcher killed his cellmate, 33-year old Kenneth Jeff Davis, on September 22, 2018, by choking him from behind while inside their prison cell. Fletcher serving a life sentenced for a 1995 murder in Broward County at the time.

Fletcher confessed to killing Davis to a FDLE special agent and in letters he wrote to the trial court. Prosecutors said the murder was “especially heinous, atrocious or cruel” and “committed in a cold, calculated and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal justification”.