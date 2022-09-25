EQIP Application Deadline Extended For Farmers, Ranchers, Forest Managers

Florida agricultural producers and landowners have more time to apply to participate in the Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) for the current funding cycle, as the signup has been extended to September 30, 2022, announced Juan C. Hernandez, State Conservationist for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Florida. The original September 2 deadline was extended to September 30 to allow more farmers, ranchers, and non-industrial private forestland managers to apply for the program. EQIP applications are accepted throughout the year; however, applications received after this date will be considered for a future funding cycle.

Through EQIP, a voluntary conservation program, NRCS provides agricultural producers and landowners with financial resources and one-on-one help to plan and implement improvements, or what NRCS calls conservation practices, that address resource concerns.

“Using EQIP conservation practices can lead to cleaner water and air, healthier soil and better wildlife habitat, all while improving agricultural operations,” said Hernandez. “If you have an agricultural resource concern you are ready to address or a management system you want to try, now is the time to apply for EQIP.”

Eligible applicants are those who are engaged in agricultural production or forestry management or have an interest in the agricultural or forestry operation associated with the land offered for enrollment. Eligible land is that on which agricultural commodities, livestock, or forest-related products are produced, and specifically includes cropland, rangeland, pastureland, nonindustrial private forestland, other agricultural land such as environmentally sensitive areas, and agricultural land used to produce livestock. At least one natural resource concern must be identified and addressed with a conservation practice or activity on eligible land.

Interested producers and landowners should act quickly to submit their application to their local NRCS office. Contact your local NRCS field office for more information. Applications for conservation practices and systems that will result in greater environmental benefits for natural resource priorities will receive a higher score and priority to receive an offer for a financial assistance contract.

Once an application has been filed, the local NRCS conservation planner will have a one-on-one consultation with the applicant to identify the applicant’s goals and objectives for the land and assess the condition of natural resources. An NRCS conservation planner will present conservation practices or systems to address and enhance these natural resources. The amount of financial assistance available can vary based on practice priority and applicant status. Each year, NRCS re-evaluates the amount of financial assistance payment rates.

