ECFR Volunteers Take Part In Standards Training

Volunteers from the Beulah, Ferry Pass and Myrtle Grove stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue took part in training held recently at the Escambia County Equestrian Center in Beulah.

About 35 firefighters took part in the National Fire Protection Association standards training for emergency scene operations.

