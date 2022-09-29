Driver Recovering After Crashing Into The Back Of A Dump Truck

One person is recovering after slamming their vehicle in the back of a dump truck Thursday near Molino.

The driver of a passenger car was eastbound on Highway 196 approaching the intersection of Highway 95A when they crashed into the dump truck. The driver of the car was transported to an area hospital by Escambia County EMS.

Road construction work was underway in the area on Highway 95A.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue were dispatched.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.