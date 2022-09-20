Driver Crashes Through Fence, Into Tree On Molino Road

September 20, 2022

There were no injuries when a SUV crashed through a fence and into a tree Tuesday morning in Molino.

The single vehicle crash happened about 7:25 a.m. in the 900 block of Molino Road near Veazey Lane.

The driver refused EMS transport to the hospital.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

