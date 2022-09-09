Driver Charged With DUI After Crashing Through Molino Road Guardrail

September 9, 2022

A driver was charged with DUI after he crashed through a guardrail on Molino Road Thursday afternoon.

David Lee Williams, age 49 of Pace, was charged by the Florida Highway Patrol with DUI alcohol or drugs third violation within 10 years and smuggling a controlled substance into the Escambia County Jail. His bond was set at $15,000.

Williams lost control of his vehicle on Molino Road near Veazey Lane about 5 p.m., left the roadway, and crashed through a guardrail. The vehicle came to rest overturned in a deep ditch. There were no passengers or other vehicles involved in the crash.

Further details have not been released.

The Molino and McDavid stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.


