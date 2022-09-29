Cantonment Man Fled Home Burglary With Stolen Microwave On His Bicycle, ECSO Says

September 29, 2022

A Cantonment man stole a microwave during a home burglary and then fled with the microwave on the handlebars of his bicycle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

A resident of Robinson Street told deputies that she just purchased two new Mainstays microwaves for $49 each. One was still in her vehicle and the other was placed inside her residence, which was being remodeled. As she turned Booker Street, she saw 55-year old  Joe Herbert Knight, Jr., riding a black bicycle with a brand new, still in the box, Mainstays microwave on the handlebars, according to an arrest report. He denied stealing the microwave but returned it.

Knight and the victim are close relatives, and she told deputies that Knight had broken into her home about a week before, the report continues.

Deputies noted damage to an outside door and frame consistent with the door being pried open

Knight was charged with second degree felony burglary, larceny and  criminal mischief with property damage. He remained in the Escambia County Jail without bond early Thursday morning.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 