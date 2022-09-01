Blue Angels Homecoming Show Returning To NAS Pensacola

The Blue Angels Homecoming Air Show is returning to NAS Pensacola on Friday and Saturday, November 11 and 12.

This will be first homecoming air show on NAS Pensacola since 2019; the base closed to public access following the December 2019 terrorist attack on the base. It has since reopened only to Department of Defense ID card holders and their guests.

This year’s air show will celebrate the theme: 100 Years of Carrier Aviation. In March of 1922, the USS Jupiter was recommissioned as the USS Langley, the first aircraft carrier, catapulting Naval Aviation to the forefront of Naval operations. This year, planes will be flying in honor of this momentous anniversary. Chief among those flying for this celebration will be the Blue Angels.

The Blue Angels will fly at approximately 2:00 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. There will not be a Night Show this year, but other performers have already committed to the show. A Special Operations Paratrooper team will be parachuting out of Fat Albert, the Blue Angels’ C-130 Hercules.

The show will start at 9:30 a.m. both days, with gates opening at 8:00 a.m. This event is free and open to the public. Reserved seating will be available for an additional fee, but guests are encouraged to bring their own seating

NorthEscambia.com photo by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.