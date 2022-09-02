Search Underway For Escaped State Work Release Inmate

September 9, 2022

A search is underway for a state prison inmate that escaped from a work release center on L Street in Pensacola Thursday evening.

Cory A. Robinson, 22, escaped from the Pensacola CRC at 6:15 p.m.

He is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.  The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said he may be in the Panama City area.

Robinson was serving a 2-year, 6-month sentence out of Bay County for burglary, grand theft and grand theft auto.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

Written by William Reynolds 

 