Search Underway For Escaped State Work Release Inmate

A search is underway for a state prison inmate that escaped from a work release center on L Street in Pensacola Thursday evening.

Cory A. Robinson, 22, escaped from the Pensacola CRC at 6:15 p.m.

He is 5-feet, 5-inches tall, 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said he may be in the Panama City area.

Robinson was serving a 2-year, 6-month sentence out of Bay County for burglary, grand theft and grand theft auto.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.