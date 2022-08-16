Woman Charged With DUI, Drug Charges After Fleeing Traffic Checkpoint

An Atmore woman is facing multiple charges after fleeing a driver checkpoint.

Fenetrias L. Lewis, 39, was charged with DUI, possession of controlled substance – ecstasy, possession of a controlled substance – cocaine, second degree possession of a marijuana, tampering with evidence and fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement.

The Flomaton Police Department said they could smell the odor of what they believed to be marijuana as Lewis was traveling through a checkpoint on Old Atmore Road at Tulip Street Saturday. They told her to pull over, but she fled with Flomaton officers in pursuit. She came to a stop after traveling a short distance.

According to police, Lewis was under the influence of alcohol and in possession of ecstasy and marijuana, and she tossed a bag with 7-grams of cocaine from the vehicle.

Lewis was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.