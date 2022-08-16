Woman Charged With DUI, Drug Charges After Fleeing Traffic Checkpoint

August 16, 2022

An Atmore woman is facing multiple charges after fleeing a driver checkpoint.

Fenetrias L. Lewis, 39, was charged with DUI, possession of controlled substance – ecstasy, possession of a controlled substance – cocaine, second degree possession of a marijuana, tampering with evidence and fleeing/attempting to elude law enforcement.

The Flomaton Police Department said they could smell the odor of what they believed to be marijuana as Lewis was traveling through a checkpoint on Old Atmore Road at Tulip Street Saturday. They told her to pull over, but she fled with Flomaton officers in pursuit. She came to a stop after traveling a short distance.

According to police, Lewis was under the influence of alcohol and in possession of ecstasy and marijuana, and she tossed a bag with 7-grams of cocaine from the vehicle.

Lewis was booked into the Escambia County (AL) Detention Center without bond.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 