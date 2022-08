Tuesday Was National Book Lover’s Day At West Florida Libraries

Tuesday was National Book Lover’s Day, and the West Florida Public Libraries celebrated with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

ECSO representatives read their favorite books to the public at libraries across Escambia County.

Pictured: National Book Lover’s Day at the Century Branch Library with deputy P. Frazier reading “The Tortoise & the Hare” and “Fox in Socks”. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.