Tdap Booster Shot Required For Incoming 7th Graders

If your student is entering the seventh grade in Florida this year, you’ll need to make sure they have a required booster shot.

Incoming seventh grade students in Florida are required to have a Tdap immunization before starting the school year.

The booster is available from the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County on Fairfield Drive For an appointment, call FDOH-Escambia at (850) 595-6554. Boosters are also available from your child’s physician or numerous walk-in clinics in the area.

Your child’s middle school will need a copy of their DH680 Florida Immunization Record before school starts on August 10.

Tdap is a combination vaccine that protects against three potentially life-threatening bacterial diseases: tetanus, diphtheria, and pertussis (whooping cough).