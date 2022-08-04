State Authorities Investigating Flomaton Death

State authorities are conducting a death investigation was found dead at a home in Flomaton Wednesday.

D.W. McMillan EMS was dispatched to a home on Dixon Road about 8:50 a.m. Wednesday. Flomaton Police also responded, and called the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency for assistance.

ALEA is now the lead agency in the death investigation.

“We are working the case along with them if they have need for any assistance,” Flomaton Police Chief Chance Thompson told NorthEscambia.com.

Further details have not been released.

NorthEscambia.com photo.