Michigan Man Charged With Flomaton Murder, Also Wanted For Wisconsin Murder

A Michigan man has been charged with murdering a Flomaton man Wednesday morning.

Dwight Dixon, 52, was found deceased when officers from the Flomaton Police Department responded to an emergency medical call on Dixon Road about 8:30 a.m.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the suspect as 23-year old Caleb Scott Anderson of Michigan. He was arrested Wednesday in Shelby County, Alabama, on charges related to a murder in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Tuesday, August 2.

On Wednesday, Intelligence Analysts within ALEA’s Fusion Center received information and created a statewide law enforcement bulletin on behalf of the Green Bay Police Department and the United States Marshals (USMS) Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force of a possible murder suspect traveling in Alabama.

Once the bulletin was released intelligence analysts quickly began receiving tips from local police departments which assisted ALEA special agents in identifying Anderson as the suspect and led to the discovery of evidence which

linked him to murders in both states.

Anderson was located while operating a stolen vehicle and was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and officers with the Helena Police Department in Helena. Anderson is currently being charged with murder and first degree burglary and is being held in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

Authorities have not released any further details about the Flomaton murder or any possible motive. ALEA said their findings will be presented to the Escambia County (AL) District Attorney’s Office.



Dwight Dixon