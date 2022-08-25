Rigby Road Bridge In Bratt Closed For Repairs

The bridge on Rigby Road over Beaver Dam Creek is closed.

The bridge is about a half mile south of West Highway 4 in Bratt (map at bottom of story). Traffic is detoured on Still Road to Rigby Road.

An Escambia County spokesperson said the bridge was closed to enable a contractor to make repairs, but more information was not available.

The 75-foot long wood piling bridge was constructed in 1965.

In June 2021, the bridge was closed after the roadway collapsed during heavy rains from Tropical Storm Claudette. The bridge was also closed in February 2020 due to obvious support deterioration and a jack was used to support the middle of the bridge.

Pictured: the Rigby Road bridge of Beaver Dam Creek on Wednesday afternoon, August 24, 2022. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.