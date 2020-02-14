Rigby Road Bridge Closed For Repairs; Photos Show Conditions Under Bridge

Rigby Road in Bratt was closed Thursday for repairs to the bridge over Beaver Dam Creek.

The wood piling bridge constructed in 1965 is expected to be closed for about two weeks.

Photographs taken under the 75-foot long bridge Thursday afternoon showed obvious deterioration on a piling (pictured below) and a jack supporting the middle of the bridge (above). It was not known if the jack was in place prior to the closure, or if it was a sign of work that was already underway.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.