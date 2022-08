Private Donor Contributes $20,000 To Tate Quarterback Club

A private, unnamed donor contributed $20,000 this week to the Tate High School Quarterback Club.

“To say we are thankful would be an understatement,” the QB Club said in a social media post. “You believe in us and for that we are thankful!”

The Tate Quarterback Club supports the Tate High School Aggies football program.