Pedestrian Struck By Vehicle, Seriously Injured In Cantonment

August 15, 2022

A man was seriously injured when he was hit by a car Monday morning on Highway 29 in Cantonment.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 31-year old Pensacola man was in the front passenger seat of his wife’s vehicle, stopped in traffic in the inside lane of Highway 29 approaching Muscogee Road. The Pensacola man’s vision was obstructed  by a stopped cement truck in the outside lane as he got out of his wife’s vehicle and attempted to cross Highway 29 toward the golf course.

He was struck by a car driven by a 22-year old Atmore man southbound in the outside lane of Highway 29.

The pedestrian was airlifted by LifeFlight helicopter to a Pensacola hospital.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 