Over 14,500 Ballots Already Cast In Escambia County; Here’s How You Can Vote Early

As of Sunday evening, 14,595 ballots had already been cast in Escambia County in the 2022 Primary Election.

The Escambia County Supervisor of Elections reported that 12,452 vote-by-mail ballots had been received. And in the first two days of early voting, 2,143 people voted.

Early voting for the 2022 Primary Election in Escambia County continues through Saturday, August 20 at 10 locations throughout the county.

Those locations open daily are:

Billy G. Ward Courthouse, 7500 N. Century Boulevard, Century (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Molino Community Center, 6450-A Highway 95A, Molino (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Escambia County Extension, 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Pensacola Interstate Fairgrounds, 6655 Mobile Highway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

UWF Center for Fine and Performing Arts, Building 82, University Parkway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Genealogy Branch Library, 5740 B, 9th Avenue (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Main Library, 239 Spring Street (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Supervisor of Elections Office, 213 Palafox Place, Second Floor (8 a.m. – 5 p.m.)

Southwest Branch Library, 12248 Gulf Beach Highway (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Brownsville Community Center, 3200 W. DeSoto Street (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

Voters may choose any one of the 10 locations, each of which is also equipped with a ballot marking device.

Voters can also cast a paper ballot at their precinct on Election Day, Tuesday, August 23. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voters are encouraged to check their polling place closely, as several have changed since the last election.