Official Says No Cause For Alarm As ‘Probable’ Monkeypox Case Reported In Escambia

August 16, 2022

The Florida Department of Health is now reporting one probable case of monkeypox in Escambia County, but a local official said that’s not a cause for major alarm.

“People should not be concerned,” Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore told NorthEscambia.com Monday night.  “Just one case in the county. The health department has monitoring and contact tracing. As of right now, we’ve just identified the one case. We’re not as prevalent in the community as we see in New York and other big cities.”

Gilmore  said the health department will provide any necessary updates.

One probable monkeypox case was previously reported in Santa Rosa County. A total of 1,085 cases have been reported across Florida, with 493 of those in Miami-Dade County.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 