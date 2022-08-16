Official Says No Cause For Alarm As ‘Probable’ Monkeypox Case Reported In Escambia

The Florida Department of Health is now reporting one probable case of monkeypox in Escambia County, but a local official said that’s not a cause for major alarm.

“People should not be concerned,” Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore told NorthEscambia.com Monday night. “Just one case in the county. The health department has monitoring and contact tracing. As of right now, we’ve just identified the one case. We’re not as prevalent in the community as we see in New York and other big cities.”

Gilmore said the health department will provide any necessary updates.

One probable monkeypox case was previously reported in Santa Rosa County. A total of 1,085 cases have been reported across Florida, with 493 of those in Miami-Dade County.