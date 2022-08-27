Northview Gets 48-33 Win Over Flomaton (With Photo Gallery)

With a strong second half, the Northview Chiefs beat the Flomaton Hurricanes 48-33 Friday night in Bratt.

The game was tied 27-27 at the half, and Northview coach Wes Summerford worked to fire up his Chiefs during halftime.

“I thought in the second half we did special teams a lot better. Special teams killed us in the first half,” he said. “I knew some of those lumps were gonna happen; we were gonna face the adversity. But I told the guys, second half, I said, we’re gonna find out what you’re about, and we got to take care of the little things first. And we did that in the second half and that was the outcome.”

For a photo gallery, click or tap here. (Look for cheerleaders, bands and fans in a gallery on Sunday or Monday.)

A newly upgraded Tommy Weaver Memorial Stadium was nearly packed Friday night as the Chiefs opened the scoring with a 63-yard touchdown run — his first of four TDs on a muggy but comfortable night in Bratt. With a good kick, the Chiefs were on top 7-0.

The Hurricanes answered with a 42-yard pass from quarterback Will Smith to Jaxson Filmore. Jefferson added a 5-yard rushing touchdown for the Chiefs in the first quarter. Northview fell short on a 2-point attempt, as the Chiefs were on top 13-6. Flomaton’s James Spizzirro took a block punt 42-yards to make it 13-12 before the first quarter ended.

In the second, Deontay Averette scored with a 42-yard rushing touchdown.

For the Chiefs, Jefferson added a 32-yard touchdown run in the third and TD #4 in the fourth on a 25-yard run. Quarterback Kaden Odom had a 14-yard keeper and a 7-yarder, and Luke Bridges had a 55-yard sprint for a touchdown.

Summerford was quick to give credit to the Flomaton Hurricanes for a stellar performance.

“It’s such a joy to watch all those guys. Flomaton’s got some great players, he said. “You hear about those guys, and I’m sure they hear about our guys, but they battle. And what a great atmosphere. You can’t get better than this in Bratt, Florida.”

The Northview Chiefs (1-0) will travel to Pensacola next Friday night to face Lighthouse Private Christian Academy, and Flomaton ( 1-1) will head up I-65 to take on Hillcrest (1-1) in Evergreen.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.