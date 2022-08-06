Nighttime Lane Closures And Traffic Pacing Planned For Pensacola Bay Bridge

Drivers will encounter the following nighttime traffic impacts on and near the Pensacola Bay Bridge (U.S. 98) in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Alternating lane closures and lane shifts Sunday, Aug. 7 through Saturday, Aug. 13 as crews will use lanes on the current bridge as a platform to pour concrete decks for the westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) structure.

Vehicle pacing operations Tuesday, Aug. 9 through Thursday, Aug. 11 as crews install overhead signage for the new bridge. Vehicle pacing operations, also known as “rolling roadblocks,” are used to create gaps in traffic so that short-duration construction activities can be completed.

Bayfront Parkway westbound ramp and the 17th Avenue westbound ramp will be closed Wednesday, Aug. 10 and Thursday, Aug. 11 for the installation of overhead signs. Drivers will be detoured to Gregory Street during this time.