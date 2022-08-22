Longtime Century Fire Chief Regi Burkett Has Passed Away

Regi Burkett, longtime chief of the Century Station of Escambia County Fire Rescue, has passed away.

Burkett spent nearly 40 years in the fire service to his community.

He joined the Century Volunteer Fire Department in April 1978. He advanced through the ranks before being named chief in 1978. He served as Century’s fire chief until his retirement in July 2017.

Burkett passed away on Saturday. Funeral services have not yet been announced.

Pictured top: Ann and Regi Burkett at his retirement in July 2017. Pictured below: Burkett (third from the left) with other Century Fire officers in July 2017. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.