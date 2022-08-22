Regi Burkett

Mr. Regi Burkett, age 62, passed away, Saturday, August 20, 2022 in Century, FL; at his home surrounded by family at his bedside. He was a lifelong resident of Century, FL. He was employed with Westinghouse for many years.

Mr. Burkett valued his time he got to spend with his family and grandchildren. He enjoyed fly fishing, and refurbishing reels. He always enjoyed planting a vegetable garden every year. He was a “Florida Gators Fan”. He was a big fan of Nascar Racing especially Dale Earnhardt, Sr. and loved collecting old fire extinguishers. He was a member of Century Vol. Fire Department, Station 5, for 39 years, where he served as Chief from 1987-2017. He was the most influential person on building of the current fire house and the stations as of today.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Carrie B. (Mary Lois Ray) Burkett, and one sister, Donna Jo Way.

He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Ann Burkett, of Century, FL; one son, Ryan (Mariah) Burkett, of Century, FL; one daughter, Casey (Stephen) Roach, of Grand Ridge, FL; three brothers, Roger (Katie) Burkett, of Century, FL; Todd Burkett, of Century, Fl; Trent (Marjorie) Burkett. of Troy, AL; five grandchildren, Benjamin Roach, Reagan Roach, Samuel Roach, Carlton Roach, Liz Kelley, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC with Rev. Mitch Herring and Rev. Tim Floyd officiating.

Burial will follow at Beulah Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be held Saturday, August 27, 2022 from 1:00 PM until service time at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC.

Pallbearers will be David Adams, Gary Johnson, Mark Way, Ron Harrison, and Stephen Roach.

Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Slover, Carl Gandy, Glenn Gavin, Lesley Barnes, Jay Reynolds, Steve McNair, Jimmy Brantley, Donnie Waters, and Terry Bush

Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements.