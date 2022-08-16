Lane Closures This Week Part Of $1.5 Million I-10 And I-110 Interchange Safety Project

August 16, 2022

A $1.5 million safety improvement project is underway on the I-10/I-110 interchange in Escambia County.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures through Thursday, August 18 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews clean the roadway and place high friction surface treatments on the following ramps:

  • Davis Highway ramp to I-110 southbound.
  • I-110 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound.
  • I-10 eastbound ramp to I-110 southbound.

The work this week is part of an overall larger project with planned improvements that include:

  • Milling and resurfacing all ramps to improve ride quality.
  • Applying an anti-skid surface on all ramps.
  • Adding audible edge lines to alert drivers of the edge of the roadway along all ramps.
  • Installing raised rumble strip sets across the I-110 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound.
  • Reducing the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph on the I-110 northbound ramp to I-10 westbound.
  • Additional work will include improvements for the guardrail, signage, and pavement marking

Work is expected to be completed by Fall 2022.

The graphic shows the overall project, not just the work this week. NorthEscambia.com graphic.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 