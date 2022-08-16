Lane Closures This Week Part Of $1.5 Million I-10 And I-110 Interchange Safety Project

A $1.5 million safety improvement project is underway on the I-10/I-110 interchange in Escambia County.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures through Thursday, August 18 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews clean the roadway and place high friction surface treatments on the following ramps:

Davis Highway ramp to I-110 southbound.

I-110 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound.

I-10 eastbound ramp to I-110 southbound.

The work this week is part of an overall larger project with planned improvements that include:

Milling and resurfacing all ramps to improve ride quality.

Applying an anti-skid surface on all ramps.

Adding audible edge lines to alert drivers of the edge of the roadway along all ramps.

Installing raised rumble strip sets across the I-110 northbound ramp to I-10 eastbound.

Reducing the speed limit from 45 mph to 35 mph on the I-110 northbound ramp to I-10 westbound.

Additional work will include improvements for the guardrail, signage, and pavement marking

Work is expected to be completed by Fall 2022.

The graphic shows the overall project, not just the work this week. NorthEscambia.com graphic.